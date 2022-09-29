The Meatery
1534 Fremont Blvd., Seaside (831) 656-8810, themeatery.us
If you are a meat eater, we dare you to walk out of The Meatery empty handed. It can’t be done. OK, maybe you order a sandwich and eat it inside. But still, you’re going to be tempted by the case loaded with lomo Iberico or bresaola ready to be sliced thin, whole ducks, USDA prime beef well aged, sweetbreads, Wagyu actually from Japan or the best ground beef you’ve tried. The deli side has brisket that will make a Texan swoon. Everything is sourced from ethical ranches with an eye on sustainability. Chef Todd Fisher and crew will even order game meats for your grill. So no—it’s not possible to leave empty-handed.