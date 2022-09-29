Abalonetti Bar and Grill
57 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey (831) 373-1851, abalonetti.com
Believe it or not, there’s more to this popular spot than calamari. But dang it, Abalonetti Bar and Grill takes full advantage of Monterey Bay’s squid. Try the classic appetizer of fried Monterey calamari with lemon and tartar sauce. Go bold with the Buffalo fried calamari served with a spicy sauce, or the Baja-style topped with a chipotle sauce and fresh salsa. Calamari also shows up in Abalonetti’s calamari sandwich, fried calamari tacos and in several entrees, including the Marty Special, calamari filets served over fried eggplant with marinara, Parmesan and mozzarella. So maybe no one gets past the calamari.