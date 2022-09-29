Captain + Stoker
398 E Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 901-3776; 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove captainandstoker.com
Tyler Ellis and Kelsea Richmond’s dream of building a community spot for people to share their love of coffee (and bikes) has come true twice over. Here, equitably-sourced coffee is roasted twice weekly, and can be especially savored in cappuccino and latte forms with dairy, almond, oat or macadamia nut milk. It’s so popular that they expanded, adding a spot in Pacific Grove. And check out the Arts, Entertainment & Nightlife section. Best coffee shop. You know it.