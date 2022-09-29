Woody’s at the Airport
Monterey Regional Airport, 200 Fred Kane Drive, Monterey (831) 373-1232, woodysmontereyairport.com
The trick with catering is getting the food and the service just right. Any kind of dissonance and the vegetarian at the office function will accidentally eat meat, or the servers will forget which course fires when. Woody’s does it right, and it’s in no small part because Chef Tim Wood is at the restaurant/catering company’s helm...or cockpit, rather? Wood, formerly at Carmel Valley Ranch, has experience that enables him to prioritize maximum flavor, with the simplicity and familiarity of California cuisine. Woody’s thinks of everything, like offering a variety of freshly grilled garden veggies alongside a crudité, or serving marinated ahi tuna on spoons, so attendees can eat and schmooze. This is no fly by night operation…get it?