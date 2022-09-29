The Cheese Shop
Carmel Plaza, Ocean and Junipero, Carmel (831) 625-2272, thecheeseshopinc.com
Like, duh! The Cheese Shop is a must, experience-wise. Not only are you dazzled by the options and the knowledge of curd behind the counter, but there’s also the opportunity to try sample after sample. Never heard of Moosbacher? They’ll give you a taste. Familiar with cow, sheep and goat milk cheeses? They can offer up a slice from water buffalo milk. The Cheese Shop’s options number in the upper hundreds. And yes, they stock the favorites. But one day you might need a few ounces of Cacio Pere or La Jeune Autize to serve your cheese snob friends—or because you just tried a piece at the shop and liked it. There are rounds from around the world, as well as from American craft cheesemakers. So again, no friggin’ duh. They are the best, far and wide.