Peter B’s Brewpub
2 Portola Plaza, Monterey (831) 649-2699, portolahotel.com
Unlike major wing stops that boast dozens of different sauces, breadings and cooking styles, you’ll only find one listing for chicken wings on the Peter B’s menu: “The Wing Man.” And yes, like any good wing man, they are here for you. These Buffalo favorites arrive with blue cheese or ranch, and you can get them $5 cheaper at one of B’s twice-a-day happy hours. Wash down your chicken with one of the many award-winning craft beers brewed in-house, and you’ve found the perfect combo. Bottoms up!