Old Fisherman’s Grotto
39 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey (831) 375-4604, oldfishermansgrotto.com
New England clam chowder, take a back seat. The best clam chowder, according to readers, is served up by Old Fisherman’s Grotto, which is famous for its “Monterey-style” chowder. It’s like the creamy New England-style but improved with the addition of more cream and garlic. How could that not be better? Enveloped in the cream are diced fresh carrots, celery and potatoes. When the fog rolls in and the Peninsula is smothered by a misty, chilly cloud, Old Fisherman Grotto’s chowder will take the chill off and fill you up at the same time.