The Perfect Crumb Bakery
301 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 241-6269, theperfectcrumbbakery.net
Susan Carter started with an E-Z Bake Oven at the age of 5 and hasn’t stopped baking since. After years on the farmers market circuit, she opened The Perfect Crumb Bakery in 2016 and is now Weekly readers’ choice for best cookie. Make that plural. Try classics like chocolate chip or peanut butter, or house specialties like snickerdoodle or ginger molasses and more. There’s no shame in being a cookie monster. In addition to the selections of cookies, The Perfect Crumb also bakes cakes, pies (if there were a pecan pie category…), biscuits and other treats, along with breakfast and lunch creations. Just be sure to get some dessert on your way out.