Layers Sensational Cakes
9 A Soledad Drive, Monterey (831) 655-1544, layerscake.com
Whether or not you’ve heard of the game show Is it Cake?, just know that Layers could compete. While their baking is based in science, their cakes and cupcakes are so artful they should have their own gallery. Whether creating an elegant wedding cake of towering flowers or a humorous toilet paper roll lookalike (that’s fully edible; but don’t make a mistake when you take it home), the passion of Anthony Nuovo has been clearly passed through his sons, Ty and Buck Nuovo, who head the baking team. Don’t need a cake? The retail location is a worthy stop for coffee and fresh-baked pastries.