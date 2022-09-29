Compagno’s Market & Deli
2000 Prescott Ave., Monterey (831) 375-5987
Tucked away in a residential neighborhood, Compagno’s Market & Deli serves up some of the freshest deli sandwiches not only in Monterey County but along the entire Central Coast. A tuna salad sandwich on Dutch Crunch bread? What about a Navy Special, with prosciutto, hot coppa, salami and provolone cheese on sourdough? Yeah, try finding that one on board a battleship. Or build your own with a full counter of deli accoutrements and 10 different bread options. Your sandwich is guaranteed fresh—and generous in portion.