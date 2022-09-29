London Bridge Pub
256 Figueroa St. #2, Monterey (831) 372-0581, lbpmonterey.com
There may be several dishes that sum up British food, but none top the list quite in the same way as a good old-fashioned plate of fish and chips. And when it comes to fish and chips, London Bridge doesn’t fall down. (Good one, right?) Cod comes beer battered and deep fried with a side of big, soft chips. Many establishments leave out coleslaw, but London Bridge pub doesn’t make that rookie mistake—one simply craves those cold, refreshing bites between succulent fish and crispy fries.