Monterey County Fair
Every summer at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey (831) 372-5823, montereycountyfair.com
Could there really be any other answer? For real food-on-a-stick fans, there is more to life than corn dogs and candy apples. Few understand that better than Kelly Violini-Rodoni and her staff at the Monterey County Fair. Each fall, the fair vendors offer just about anything from s’mores to pizza to combinations you would never touch in the real world—conveniently served on a stick. Whether it’s OMG Ice Cream or Ricardo’s Hawaiian kabobs, there is no better place for double fisting than at the fair.