Blue Zones Inspired Dishes
Healthy eating is gaining popularity everywhere, but here in Monterey County, the most influential force in this positive trend comes from the Blue Zones Project. Now partnering with more than two dozen local restaurants, Blue Zones provides healthy guidelines and creative ideas for restaurant operators, helping them to refine menu options to promote health and wellness without sacrificing flavor. Why is that the best trend? Think about it. No dieting. That’s done for you. So you can love what you eat and live longer. That’s one of Blue Zones’ underlying premises. And it is pure genius.