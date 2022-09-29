The Grill at Point Pinos
79 Asilomar Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 375-1313, grillatpointpinos.com
This traditional plate for Mexican farmers to get them through a long day pops up on menus all over the county, no farm necessary. The dish is that good. But The Grill at Point Pinos does it best. The Grill’s avocado and chorizo huevos rancheros come with two fried eggs over black beans and country potatoes, garnished with spicy salsa, queso fresco, sour cream and diced tomatoes. A hearty and flavorful breakfast before a long day on the farm—or more likely a day on the golf course.