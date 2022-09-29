MYO
157 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel, (831) 574-3228; 1091 S. Main St., Salinas, (831) 759-9769; 840 Broadway Ave., Seaside, (831) 375-3769 myofrozenyogurt.com
It has to take a lot for frozen yogurt, the healthier option of all frozen desserts, to displace creamy, delicious ice cream in this category. Perhaps it’s the abundance of locations of this self-serve fro-yo. Or it could be the rotating availability of flavors depending on the season, like pumpkin for fall or raspberry for summer. Or maybe it’s because the basics—Dutch chocolate, pure tart and white vanilla, with their dairy-free or sugar-free counterparts—make a great foundation for quality toppings like mochi, fresh berries, Capn’ Crunch, and a number of Lyon’s dessert sauces. It’s likely a combination of all that that truly puts this local chain over the top.