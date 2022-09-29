Hahn Pinot Noir
37700 Foothill Road, Soledad, (831) 678-4555; Carmel Plaza, Ocean and Mission, Carmel (831) 250-7937 hahnwines.com
That readers select Hahn from a deep pool of great Pinot Noir says something. And Hahn has several Pinots to choose from, headlined by the 90 point Hahn Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot. But there’s also the newly released Appellation Series Pinot from Arroyo Seco, and the base version is not the right term, but you get the point. The latter finds a pleasing balance between acidity and tannins. The Santa Lucia Highlands version offers bright cherry and berries with layers of plum and vanilla that linger. Grapes from Arroyo Seco produce an even richer, earthier wine that still delivers delightful fruit. You can find them at the Carmel tasting room or visit the winery’s estate.