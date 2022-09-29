Folktale Sparkling Rosé
Folktale Winery, 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com
There’s something so refreshing about sipping a sparkling Rosé, especially when seated at the magical castle-like estate that is Folktale Winery. On a toasty summer day, nothing could be better than feeling these cool, fruity notes flood your palate, leaving behind a yeasty tang that begs for another taste. Did we say summer day? Why limit yourself. Try it anytime. As the beautiful pink bubbles dance in your glass you can pretend to be the royalty that you’ll feel like while drinking it. Cheers!