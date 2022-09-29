Lucy’s on Lighthouse
1120 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 920-2006, lucyspg.com
This milkshake brings more than just boys to the yard. (Couldn’t resist). It’s not really a yard. More like a patio, but no matter. Thick and rich milkshakes made with Marianne’s ice cream are worth the calorie splurge. Pick any ice cream flavor on Lucy’s menu board, including Lucy’s signature flavor, Chiquita Rip Curl, made with a banana, peanut butter, fudge swirl and mini peanut butter cup ice cream. Or go caffeine crazy with Lucy’s Mocha Madness Shake that comes with a double shot of espresso, vanilla bean ice cream, Mexican chocolate or mud pie ice cream, fudge and whipped cream. And absorb a little bit of happiness.