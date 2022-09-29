Happy Girl Kitchen
173 Central Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 373-4475, happygirlkitchen.com
We may never know where the peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked went. But who needs Peter Piper’s when we have Happy Girl Kitchen’s pickled peppers, pickled carrots, pickled cauliflower, pickled bombay beets, pickled salsa—you get the point. No tongue twisters here. Happy Girl Kitchen in Pacific Grove has staked its reputation on the freshness of its farm-to-counter menu and its healthy stock of pickled goods, which is an ever-changing list as produce goes in and out of season. The best part is that the folks at Happy Girl Kitchen aren’t proprietary about their pickling expertise—they’ve been known to host pickling classes for the curious and self-sufficient.