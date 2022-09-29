Perfectly Pressed
961 W. Alisal St., Salinas, (831) 998-8770; 491 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 747-1127 perfectlypressedjuice.com
For those who are obsessed with healthy juices and smoothies, this is the go-to spot for the real deal: no sugar, no artificial ingredients, no crap. Juices here are pressed from local and organic veggies, but wait until you try the smoothies. Each creamy concoction is an indulgence you can feel good about, because they all have such awesome ingredients. Crowd favorites include the Choco-Chaga with dates, bananas, chaga, cacao, hemp and peanut butter, and the Golden Glow with mango, orange, turmeric, almond butter and collagen.