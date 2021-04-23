The Salinas Asian Festival gets at the dynamic identity of Chinatown. (copy)

Filipino men (and two Chinese boys) assemble on Salinas’ East Lake Street in 1927. Whether it is fully acknowledged or not the Asian and Asian Pacific Islander Community has been a long part of the Monterey County's history. They were instrumental in the agricultural history and vilified during WWII. 

 courtesy of the Salinas Asian Festival

Some big names from academia, the faith community, local and federal government convene at 11am tomorrow, April 24, to protest the rise of anti-Asian racism. The protest will gather at Monterey's Colton Hall (570 Pacific St.) and will be lead by Sand City's Kaye Roberts, a Filipina-American entrepreneur, who will act as the master of ceremonies. 

Speakers will include prominent Asian leaders including CSU Monterey Bay's Ajit Abraham, Eric Tao and Angie Tran, Filipino National Historical Society's Jason Agpaoa, former national president of Japanese American Citizens League Larry Oda and Monterey Assistant City Manager Nat Rojanasathira.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta and Monterey City Councilmember and Tyller Williamson are  also scheduled to speak. The rally comes on the heels of the City of Monterey passing a resolution denouncing anti-Asian hate crimes

Those planning to attend the rally must wear a mask and practice social distancing. 

