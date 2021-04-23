Some big names from academia, the faith community, local and federal government convene at 11am tomorrow, April 24, to protest the rise of anti-Asian racism. The protest will gather at Monterey's Colton Hall (570 Pacific St.) and will be lead by Sand City's Kaye Roberts, a Filipina-American entrepreneur, who will act as the master of ceremonies.
Speakers will include prominent Asian leaders including CSU Monterey Bay's Ajit Abraham, Eric Tao and Angie Tran, Filipino National Historical Society's Jason Agpaoa, former national president of Japanese American Citizens League Larry Oda and Monterey Assistant City Manager Nat Rojanasathira.
Congressman Jimmy Panetta and Monterey City Councilmember and Tyller Williamson are also scheduled to speak. The rally comes on the heels of the City of Monterey passing a resolution denouncing anti-Asian hate crimes.
Those planning to attend the rally must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.