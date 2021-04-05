On Monday, April 5 America’s Job Center or One Stop Career Center in Salinas is reopening to provide in-person services, by appointment three times a week. Only 10 people will be allowed inside at a time to maintain social distancing protocols.
“Now we are able to reopen the facility because restrictions have been lifted,” says Laura Kershner, business services specialist for the Monterey County Workforce Development Board, which oversees the career centers.
The career center offers free help for job seekers to identify their skills, provide them advice about on demand jobs, and training opportunities.
It also provides workshops for job seekers to improve resumes, interview and job search skills. “This is a great way for them to find some help and to get back to work,” Kershner says.
The center provides internet access, phones and computers. Over the past year, counselors have been helping job seekers during a period of record unemployment via Zoom or over the phone. Kershner says remote services will continue post-pandemic, because it makes it easier and more convenient for job seekers and employers.
The center will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 3pm. The job center is located at 344 Salinas St., Salinas. To make an appointment or get more information, call 796-3335 or email MontereyEmploymentHelp@EquusWorks.com.
