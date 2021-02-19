Mountain lions live here, which can be easy to forget—they are famously elusive creatures that are rarely spotted. But the big cats made an appearance in the Carmel Police log on Feb. 10, when a sighting was reported near Carmel Mission. Separately, cameras on a private home near Carmel Beach captured the image of two mountain lions in the middle of the night.
Jeff Cann, a wildlife biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, did not see the cats himself, but he says based on the footage, they appear to be nearly grown, and he guesses they are siblings that most likely wandered over from the adjacent Del Monte Forest in Pebble Beach.
"They're so similar in size and curiosity, they strike me as siblings," Cann says.
The Carmel lion sightings were not the only urban cats to be observed last week. On Saturday, Deb. 13 in Del Rey Oaks, police and CDFW game wardens responded to reports of an injured mountain lion at Canyon Del Rey and Gen. Jim Moore Boulevard. They arrived to find an injured mountain lion that had been hit by a car, trapped it and transported it to the SPCA Monterey County for veterinary care.
A vet there took X-rays discovered extensive internal injury and major broken bones, and in consultation with CDFW's wildlife investigations lab, determined the animal would likely not survive its injuries, so the cat was euthanized.
Cann says the proximity of these sightings might be totally random. Mountain lions have a large range—100 square miles for males, and 25 square miles for females—and go wherever their food source, primarily deer, is located.
Because of the late rain this year, Cann says there's been less forage for deer in wild places, perhaps driving deer to more urban settings, but given recent weather that trend will likely change. "Our big rain has come late, which means the green up is later, which means deer are forced closer to towns to find food. But now it will start greening up in the wild, and deer will disperse," he says.
Another factor is the recent cold weather, increasing the animals' energy demand to stay warm, which might push them to go further in search of food, or approach human-populated areas despite their tendency to avoid people.
Still, wherever there are deer, there could be mountain lions any time: "In Carmel, there's always deer there, so you could have lions showing up," he adds. "There's no definitive answer."
It's also unknown how many mountain lions live in Monterey County. Cann says it might seem like there are more, but it might just be that there are more cameras, as they become more affordable and widely available.
"In the old days, they just weren't captured very often," Cann says.
As Carmel City Administrator Chip Rerig put it in his weekly newsletter: "February has been a busy month for mountain lions in Carmel-by-the-Sea. We are getting reports and videos of a pair of lions in our village. We generally get a number of sightings for mountain lions but this year seems to be particularly busy. Are the increased sightings a result of the summer fires, more lions or more home cameras?"
Cann says there's no clear answer to those questions.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife publishes this guide on how to avoid contact with mountain lions, and how to stay safe if you do come in contact with one.
"Mountain lions are quiet, solitary and elusive, and typically avoid people by nature. However, as human population expands into mountain lion habitat, more frequent sightings may occur and human/mountain lion encounters may increase," the guide states.
Safety tips include: Keep dogs on leash; do not hike, bike or jog alone, especially at dawn, dusk or at night when mountain lions are most active; if you encounter a mountain lion, do not run and do not crouch or bend over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.