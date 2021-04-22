Not every sea otter gets to star in a movie. Otter 501, who as a newborn was rescued then rehabilitated at the Monterey Bay Aquarium—and successfully released into the wild—died some time in March. She was 11 years old, considered "old age" for an otter.
And she might have been the most famous otter of all time.
"She was the most high-profile individual among scores of rescued pups that were reared for release by exhibit otters at the Aquarium over the past 20 years," according to a statement from the Aquarium about her death.
501's story was told in the 2011 film Otter 501, produced by Sea Studios, then based on Cannery Row in Monterey. In real life, as well as in the movie, as a newborn otter pup she was washed ashore, alone, in Morro Bay. She was rescued and raised by surrogate otter mom Toola in the Aquarium's Sea Otter Research and Conservation program (SORAC). (In 2012, Toola died at age 15 after raising 13 rescued otter pups.)
501 was successfully released back into the wild in 2011 in Elkhorn Slough, and over the years, you could spot her tag in a raft of otters over the years if you got lucky, recognizable by her tag number.
She lived for 10 years in the wild, and successfully raised multiple pups (at least four) of her own—a success story for SORAC and the threatened species.
On April 21, Aquarium representatives announced that 501 had died last month. The cause of death remains unknown; the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is performing a necropsy to determine a cause. (There is no apparent trauma.) The maximum life span for a southern sea otter is 15-20 years, according to an Aquarium spokesperson, and otters are considered to be "old" adults when they reach 10.
501's story was immortalized in an auditorium program at the Monterey Bay Aquarium (in which she was named Luna), the feature-length Otter 501 film and shorter PBS Nature episode Saving Otter 501.
Her human co-star in Otter 501, Katie Pofahl, played a character named Katie who discovers the stranded otter pup on the beach, calls for help—the first of many lessons offered in the movie about how to handle wildlife, as in call someone for assistance and do not attempt to intervene yourself—and then follows the rehabilitation journey for 501.
Along the way, the character learns about SORAC's work, as well as otter behavior, diet and anatomy, and in turn teaches viewers about marine biology—most specifically, southern sea otters and their role as a predator in the ecosystem.
"Otter 501 had a remarkable life, even for a sea otter," Pofahl says. "Beyond all the usual challenges—learning how to hunt for wild food, surviving extreme conditions and avoiding predators—501 lost her mother at a young age and made it through some very challenging circumstances before she made it back to the wild.
"501 taught me a lot about strength, both as a response to challenges and in the quiet work of persisting. Cute as she was, she was also fierce.
"What can we learn from that as people who want to make a difference for the ocean? Perhaps that we are more powerful than we think over the course of a lifetime. Perhaps that everything is more fragile than we imagine. I don't know, exactly. But we lost a wild friend and I am grateful for everything I have learned from her over her long and storied life. I'll miss catching glimpses of her in the Slough, but I'm glad we were able to tell her story and a piece of her will live on."
