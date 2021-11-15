Whale watching can be hit or miss, even in wildlife-rich places like Monterey Bay. Relatively common sightings include gray whales, dolphins, sea lions and jellyfish, among other animals. Orcas do come around in the winter, but often stay relatively far offshore, even when feeding on sea lions.
But on Friday, Nov. 12, passengers aboard local whale watching tours got the experience of a lifetime. More than 75 orcas put on a show, spread out over roughly three miles in subgroups of five to seven whales each, relatively close to shore.
“I haven’t seen something like this in probably eight to 10 years, this is absolutely incredible,” says Captain Todd of Sanctuary Cruises, based in Moss Landing.
The orcas could be seen swimming side by side as they were out hunting, and a few baby orcas where spotted swimming next to their mothers. Orcas specialize in pelagic fish and sharks.
