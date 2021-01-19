The box was opened carefully; after a couple seconds, a gray owl flapped his wings and stopped at the edge of it. Then, he flew away in the dark sky.
On Jan. 1, staff with the SPCA for Monterey County drove near Corral de Tierra to release a male Western Screech Owl into the wild after he recovered from surgery. He was released near the same area where he was rescued, according to a press release.
The owl was in custody for 4 weeks after SPCA Veterinarian Dr. Riley performed a complex surgery. He then was in a flight cage where staff monitored him to make sure he could fly and hunt.
The owl was hit by a car and was seriously injured on Avenida Principal off Corral de Tierra Road on November 30. During the impact, the driver heard a “loud and hard” sound on the passenger side. He thought someone threw a rock but he found a small motionless owl.
The driver brought the owl to the SPCA Wildlife Center. It had squinted eyes and a misshapen pupil on the right eye and blood on his eye and mouth. He was diagnosed with retinal detachment and hemorrhaging, and inside eye scarring.
According to the press release, injured owls can survive in the wild but this owl needed surgery to live without chronic pain.
