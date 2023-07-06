Snowy plover nests can be invisible to an untrained eye. The shorebirds make a shallow scrape in the sandy ground to lay their eggs. The poorly hidden nests are easily disturbed by people and dogs, two contributing factors to declining snowy plover populations that have led the species to be designated as threatened.
Because it is a threatened species, the SPCA Monterey County does something unique if a snowy plover egg is delivered: incubate it, hoping a baby bird will hatch successfully for eventual release into the wild. And the SPCA received such an egg two weeks ago, on Thursday, June 22.
"We don't normally incubate eggs that are brought to us, but with [snowy plovers], we do," SPCA spokesperson Beth Brookhouser says.
That egg hatched on Wednesday, July 5. The baby bird is expected to be in the care of SPCA officials for at least a month until it's ready to release into the wild.
Volunteers with the organization Point Blue Conservation Science, who conduct regular counts of the snowy plover population, discovered the egg during a routine count at Salinas River State Beach in Moss Landing. The single egg and nest were located next to a deceased adult bird, so volunteers gathered and delivered the egg to SPCA's wildlife center.
"Snowy plovers are a threatened species and native to our area, so we always attempt to incubate orphaned or abandoned eggs to give the species the best chance possible," Brookhouser wrote in a statement.
