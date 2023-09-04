What do you do when you discover a small wild animal hiding in your garage?
If it's a badger—yes, they live in Monterey County—officials from the SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center will rescue and relocate it.
Badgers are designated as species of special concern in California.
In this case, SPCA officials believe nearby construction scared the badger or destroyed his burrow; he was discovered in a garage in Soledad.
When rescued on Aug. 19, the animal was anemic and dehydrated. He was transported to the SPCA's wildlife center where he is being treated with iron supplements and vitamin K, along with food and water. SPCA officials plan to retest the animal's blood in two weeks to determine whether the anemia has resolved.
According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, badgers are mostly solitary animals. Although they are distributed throughout much of the state, sightings are rare and they are believed to be entirely absent from some geographic areas where they once lived.
Adult badgers are nearly 2.5 feet in length from their nose to the tip of their tail and weigh about 15-20 pounds.
Badgers are omnivores, eating things like mice, insects and gophers. They're known for their digging skills, and help controlling rodent populations.
If you see a badger, CDFW officials want to know—you can complete a form here.
