After hours on Tuesday, July 5, an estimated 250-pound wild board pushed its way into an unoccupied bathroom at the Harris Creek campground in South County's Lake San Antonio Recreation Area, according to Monterey County park officials. The result: chaos.
Although the boar was able to push the swinging door to enter the restroom, it was unable to pull the door open to exit, leaving the wild animal trapped inside the small bathroom with one garbage can, two toilets and three sinks. By the time park officials found the boar the next morning, the campground restroom looked like the set of Matrix fight scene. All three sinks and the two toilets were ripped clean from their foundations and shattered across the concrete floor; the plastic garbage can was completely shredded.
Bryan Flores, chief of county parks, says a park ranger was able to shoot the pig dead from a window outside the bathroom. Flores says the county's depredation permit, which allows park rangers to shoot wild boars, prohibits releasing or transporting any live pig that has been trapped. This is because wild boar are an invasive and harmful species for the local ecosystem; Flores called wild boars "public enemy number one" at all Monterey County parks.
Flores estimates the damage amounts to $5,000 in total.
Wild boars are an issue across California and much of the country; however, Monterey County has an especially acute boar problem, which the Weekly covered in-depth in a cover story last August.
