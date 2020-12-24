With all the shutdowns and delays, 2020 proved a rough year for the movies. But even without movie theaters and movie theater popcorn, it wasn’t all bad—after all, this is the first year without a new Marvel Cinematic Universe release since 2011. Instead, 2020 offered a tasteful spread of personal stories and diverse perspectives, with more than a few movies that pushed cinematic boundaries.
This list highlights 2020 releases that pushed those boundaries, and are worth watching—on any size screen that you’ve got at home.
1) Wolfwalkers (Apple TV+)
For over a decade, Kilkenny, Ireland-based Cartoon Saloon has produced under-the-radar animated features for adults and smart kids. With the astonishing Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon gives us a profound and humane movie that should shame Pixar. Set in 17th-century Kilkenny, Wolfwalkers concerns the growing friendship between two girls, one a wolf hunter’s daughter, the other a wolf.
2) Lovers Rock (Prime Video)
The five films in Steve McQueen’s triumphant Small Axe series run the gamut of genres, from courtroom drama to prison movie, but Lovers Rock feels the most personal. Inspired by the reggae house parties of McQueen’s West London youth, Lovers Rock has all the energy and danger of a legendary party, continually spinning on a razor’s edge between ecstasy and disaster.
3) The Truth (VOD)
Most critics shrugged in apathy or confusion at Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda’s playful and thoughtful foray into cinephilia-fueled Franco-existentialism. However, I could not imagine 2020 without Catherine Deneuve’s marvelously self-lacerating lead performance in this film. She plays a famous actress who's just published a memoir—and whose daughter arrives not so much to celebrate the publication of the book as to scrutinize and question it.
4) Bacurau (Criterion Channel/VOD)
Anti-colonialist fury rendered as psychedelia-tinged exploitation, and with Udo Kier to boot? Count me in. Brazilian writer-director Kleber Mendonça Filho (Aquarius) and co-director Juliano Dornelles deliver this alternately absurd and disturbing tale of a Brazilian village fighting off armed mercenaries.
5) And Then We Danced (Prime Video/VOD)
An equally sad and euphoric story of dance as an expression of cultural and sexual identity. Levan Gelbakhiani does remarkable work as Merab, an ambitious trainee at the Georgian National Ensemble who falls for his top male competitor. It is a coming-of-age romance story, but also a political one; homophobia remains all too real in Georgia, and screenings of the film were met with violent protests in the capital city, Tbilisi.
6) Buoyancy (VOD)
Australian filmmaker Rodd Rathjen made the debut of the year with this harrowing story of slavery at sea. Based on real accounts of human trafficking in the fishing industry, Buoyancy follows the experiences of a 14-year-old Cambodian boy forced to work on a trawler run by a sadistic captain (Thanawut Kasro).
7) First Cow (Showtime/VOD)
With this low-flame anti-western set in the beautiful scenery of the Pacific Northwest, Director Kelly Reichardt recreates the bleakest of dystopias: a world without butter. Into this pitiless frontier floats the region’s first cow, a potent symbol of sweetness in a harsh and cruel existence. And it's a symbol especially for two men who form a close friendship in this inhospitable place in their search to get out of poverty.
8) Rewind (Prime Video/Hoopla/Kanopy/VOD)
Director Sasha Neulinger pores over video footage from his childhood, where he finds his long-time abusers hiding in plain sight. Rewind is easily one of the most upsetting films of the year, so prepare for that, but it’s also a non-exploitative and inspiring story about confronting past horrors.
9) Red, White and Blue (Prime Video)
Another Small Axe entry from McQueen, this time the story of an aspiring policeman who wants to change the system, only to find racism and corruption at every turn. Talk about a timely subject. In the lead role, John Boyega delivers on his early promise, giving a gripping performance of quiet fire.
10) TIE: I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix) and Tenet (VOD)
I’m Thinking of Ending Things finds Charlie Kaufman in full wormhole-of-the-mind mode, while Tenet is Christopher Nolan at his most thrilling and semi-comprehensible. Neither of these mind-scramblers fully satisfies on an emotional level, but both films impress with their aesthetics and ambitions.
