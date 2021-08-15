William Giles, born in 1934, was one of the first practitioners of manipulated polaroid—a radical attack on photography as mimesis. He studied and worked with many known photographers including Minor White, Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lang and others. His photographs document the civil rights movement in America, capture the fury of the ocean at Point Lobos, the serenity of Puebloan prayer rooms called kivas, the transitions of life and death, the rhythms of a junkyard. His work can be found in museums from San Francisco to Paris, and currently at the Monterey Museum of Art. He resides in Marina.
The Weekly interviewed Giles about the current local exhibit for a story in the Aug. 12 print edition, and a longer (edited) Q&A followed.
Weekly: When did you first start taking photos and when did you realize this is art?
Giles: My dad gave me a Brownie when I was 8. But I never took it seriously. Then I met Minor White and he was in the darkroom most of the time. I did not think about photography as art until I met Minor and got introduced to a darkroom.
Do you ever think about going back to the landscape?
Oh yes, all the time. I cannot look at a landscape without thinking: “Ohhh, I want to see what’s around that hill.” It always attracts me. Nature does. The clouds do. The light.
So despite your photography being so otherworldly in later years, you still need nature?
I feel so close to nature. I love animals, even rats. When I see one, I don’t feel disgusted. I feel interested: “What are you doing here, little fellow?” Even snakes.
I’m a nomad. I get in my car and I just go to the dead end. And wild animals have a sense if you are dangerous or not. One of the people I always admired was Margaret Mead, who left civilization to study traditional cultures. Takes a lot of balls to do that.
Does it take a lot of balls to be an artist?
Sometimes you walk a very thin line as an artist. It’s dangerous. You have to let yourself go, but not too far. Especially if you are in a relationship with someone or you have children. I was married three times and I know it’s not easy to live with me. Always in the darkroom, always saying: “I’ll be right there.” Too much time in the darkroom. But even now, at my age, I miss the company of a woman.
What is in your journals that the curators chose to display as part of the exhibit? What do you write about?
Open one and see. What does it say?
It says: “1982. Out in the field having grabbed the wrong book, not the one I started with the calendar.” There are a lot of drawings here. Six pieces of luggage.
[Laughs] I guess I was traveling. I like to draw each piece of luggage. I need to see it. I use those journals to record experiences.
You had incredible parents and an incredible childhood.
Yes, my dad was a brain surgeon. I remember his intensity. And my mother was a pianist. She was very talented. I’m a mix of the two—his precision and her sensitivity. One day they went for a vacation in Africa, which turned into three years.
It sounds like they were artists, too.
Yes. Only later in life I realized how much my mother playing music influenced me. No matter what your medium is, art is beautiful because it allows for a part of your imagination to blend with another person’s imagination. It’s poetry. It sheds light on the shadow area, the darkness that is in all of us, as far as I know.
What kind of darkness?
Trumpism. It’s killing the country. Society needs a little more goodness. Something better than all this biting.
You seem to see art as close to religion.
Absolutely. Of course, religion can be tricky too. I was just listening to news and the U.S. is pulling out of Afghanistan. What is war? Why do they insist that war is a soluble solution to anything? If only people would sit down, and try to be one with one with what is around you.
Is that your recipe for a happy life?
Yes, good friends and feeling very young. I love kids. They are fascinating to me. I’d love to invite a hundred children to my house and just see them play.
