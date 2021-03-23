Though it is located in Carmel, the 100-plus year-old outdoor Forest Theater is an important stage, not only in the city but the surrounding communities as well. The theater company Pac Rep recruits local actors from all over the county, while all it's users, including the Forest Theater Guild and the Sunset Center, have diversified its offerings from outdoor movie theater to a concert hall for non-local acts.
Since 2017, nonprofit Sunset Cultural Center Inc., has acted as landlord for the open-air venue in place of the city. But SCC officially wants out of running the open-air theater, citing that they needed to let go of running the property in order to steer their main project, 700-seat state of the art performance venue Sunset Center ,out of the pandemic.
Now the city wants to gather input on what the future of Forest Theater will look like with a survey accessible to everyone, residents and nonresidents included.
The online survey is being spearhead by the Community Activities Commission and can be taken now. It's one part of the reimagining of the theater and will help guide the Request for Proposals process to find a new manger in lieu of Sunset Center. The commission anticipates the RFP will kick off sometime in April.
Further questions and information can be directed to Community Activities Director Ashlee Wright by emailing awright@ci.carmel.ca.us or calling (831) 624-1366. A virtual community workshop will be held at a later date in April.
