Since 2012, when Andrew Hurchalla was working at nonprofit Sunset Cultural Center or organizations that hosted events at the Sunset Center, like the Carmel Academy of Performing Arts (CAPA) or the Carmel Bach Festival, he believed he received more than just push back when advocating for his fellow employees.
As a union steward with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees in workplace and contract violation complaints, he was expected to represent his fellow union workers, which meant confronting the nonprofit's leadership from time-to-time.
What Hurchalla didn't expect was Sunset Center actively trying to get rid of him.
According to the 34-page document investigating a complaint made by Hurchalla through the National Labor Relations Board against Sunset Cultural Center, they were—and then some.
Laid out by Administrative Law Judge Mara-Louise Anzalone, the document reveals a tumultuous relationship between Hurchalla and the Sunset Center management and, in particular, former Sunset Production Manager Michael Jayko.
Though their spats never ended in physical harm, it did culminate in the theater barring Hurchalla from entering the building, even if he was contracted by other organizations to do work, through what are known as "Do Not Dispatch" orders. Hurchalla formally filed a complaint through the NLRB in June 2019. The case was heard later that year in Oakland in December 2019.
Many of the arguments came after Hurchalla addressed issues that were were under his purview as a union steward, such as conveying overtime disputes or policing the parties' contracts. He filed four to five grievances either on behalf of himself or his crew. "We filed complaints in the past and it seemed they were just ignoring them," says Hurchalla.
SCC didn't just ignore them, according to Anzalone's findings. Included in those findings: An email from December 2016 between then-operations manager Roland Weaver, then-executive director and now part-time artistic director Christine Sandine, and Jayko, Weaver wrote "the first problem is dealing with [Hurchalla] himself."
He then went on to write: "We have tolerated [Hurchalla's] behavior long enough, too long really, and we consider him as having one foot out the door. Care will be taken to ensure that he is not dismissed or terminated for disagreeing with management. I think that would put us in a legal mess."
It did become a legal mess, as Anzalone noted. Of the long lists of orders that Anzalone lays out, it includes that SCC "cease and desist" from their practice of banning Hurchalla from working at the venue through subcontractors or causing subcontractors to "remove" him from working on events at the venue, as well as compensating him for any loss of earnings, and remove any references of the "ban" on his records.
Though this isn't Sunset Center's first major workplace complaint, Beth Bowman, SCC's managing director wrote to the Weekly that the nonprofit "strongly" disagrees with the finding and that the SCC intends to appeal.
As for Hurchalla, he's still a union employee and is currently training other employees to do various backstage jobs. He's also holding out hope that other employees at the Sunset Center won't have to go through what he did. "That place can be amazing venue if it just had better management," he says.
