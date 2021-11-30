Founded in 1986 and made up of local theatre producers, actors and technicians, Monterey County Theatre Alliance held its annual meeting Nov. 28 on Zoom, its main stage since Covid. The nonprofit has been addressing the pandemic with a program of Zoom readings and performances and focused on building an oral history program, “Saving Monterey County Theatre History,” in cooperation with California State University Monterey Bay.
“Zoom is here to stay,” said Carol Marquart, a local playwright and an MCTA producing member. “But live theatre comes back.”
Not fast enough though. Faced with lack of donations and other pandemic-forced changes, MCTA is looking for new ways to facilitate the relationship between the area's theater venues, artists and audiences. In the past, this member-based organization offered listings of current and upcoming productions, audition announcements and hands-on technical workshops—none of that has been happening since March 2020. Many old ways simply don’t work anymore, suggested Andrea McDonald, the organization’s president. They don’t work for the organization and don’t work for the members.
MCTA's main member perks used to be two-for-one tickets to shows that do not happen anymore and a monthly newsletter (Back Stage) that cannot be considered a perk anymore since anybody, member or not, can sign up to receive it. In November 2021, MCTA put its program of annual scholarships awarded to high school and community college students studying theater on hold, and their technical theatre program has been “experiencing difficulties,” McDonald said.
That led to a discussion (which is ongoing) of whether MCTA should remain a member-based organization, or whether it should form a board and find a steady source of income. “We should also review our vision because our mission statement right now is generic,” McDonald said. Those decisions will have to be made in the months ahead.
In the meantime, MCTA’s webpage, now somewhat archaic, will be rebuilt, announced Cindy Womack of Pacific Repertory Theatre, thanks to volunteer work. She added that PacRep is preparing for a busy spring, holding auditions for "Mary Poppins the Musical" in the beginning of December, and remodeling the Golden Bough Playhouse in Carmel (to be open in May). Womack said that while PacRep has not yet decided on its annual Shakespeare play, the play will be held as usual. "Mary Poppins" is currently scheduled for August and September 2022. Marquart’s play "Mark Twain and the Wild Wild West" will be read online Jan. 14-16, 2022.
For more information on MCTA events, visit www.theatremonterey.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.