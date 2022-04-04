The power of a movie franchise is set on the premise of familiarity. Each film, part and sequel comforts viewers with full-immersion into a universe they know through and through, a universe seemingly forever expanding.
While many of us lost count—and the sense of chronology—after the original 7 volumes of the Harry Potter series, one doesn't have to be a hardcore fan to understand the appeal. Seen for the thousandth time, even the ugly, morose face of Lord Voldemort seems cozy like home sweet home itself. And of course seeing 7-year-old Harry, Hermione and Ron first meeting and hanging out in Hogwarts is always a delight.
Much of this appeal feeds off ritual rewatching. And a perfect opportunity for a rewatch will now be offered by theaters across the nation, including in Monterey County, that will show all eight original Harry Potter films between April 6 and 13 (remember: The Deathly Hallows was split into two movies).
The pretext for such bacchanalia is naturally the upcoming premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which comes out April 15. Select theaters will play one movie a day leading up to the premiere if you and your friends are up to a little Harry Potter marathon.
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is a book and a movie written by J. K. Rowling. An extension of the wizarding world from the Harry Potter film series and directed by David Yates. The first movie was set to be followed by four more. A sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was released on November 16, 2018. The third movie is right around the corner, but if you cannot wait, start with some old Harry Potter stuff —the Cinemark theaters in Salinas and Monterey will both be participating in the event.
6pm Wednesday, April 6 through Wednesday, April 13. Century 14 Northridge Mall and Monterey 13. Tickets to see a single film are $5, a pass for all 8 costs $25. Cinemark.com/harry-potter-film-series.
