There are many apples in Watsonville but this one is special. We are talking about a brand-new mural in Taylor’s Alley, where—in addition—seven existing murals have been restored.
Artist Judy Gittelsohn of Studio Judy G in Salinas and her sales director Emily Reynolds cleaned and restored seven murals that were worn and defaced. Scott Taylor, the owner of Taylor's Office Supply at 440 Main St., approved the project and Jose Plascencia deinstalled, re-installed and varnished the murals.
Gittelsohn also contributed a new mural, called "An Apple on Blue," to the series of murals that now grace the wall of Taylor’s alley. Why an apple? The fields around Watsonville encourage endless evocation and adoration of veggie and fruit themes and forms. “We want to stay connected to our rural community,” Gittelsohn said in a 2021 interview with the Weekly.
In advance of Watsonville receiving $1 million grant from the $1.1 billion Clean California initiative to help improve Watsonville's Main Street, this beautification project sets the stage. (Four of the Clean California projects to receive funding in this round of grantmaking are located in Monterey County; the Watsosnville project is just over the county line in Santa Cruz County.)
Some of the $1 million worth of improvements will include paving sidewalks, removing dead trees and planting new ones, as well as new artistic elements along the street. Work is expected to start this fall and be completed by June 2023.
