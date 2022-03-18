The life and works of one of our biggest local literary stars, Scotland-born writer Robert Louis Stevenson (1850-1894) will be discussed on Monday March 21, followed by a cup of tea. Join famed Stevenson historian, Santa Rosa-based Roger G. Swearingen, and the Carmel Woman's Club in a literary exploration.
Swearingen is a leading authority on the life and works of Stevenson. He has taught classes in English literature and scientific and technical writing at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and UC Davis. His current scholarly project is a full-length biography of Stevenson for Faber and Faber Publishers titled "Robert Louis Stevenson: Spirit of Adventure."
He is also finishing an extensively annotated edition of Stevenson's "The South Seas." His other interests include a second edition of his guide to Stevenson's prose writings and a guide to the many photographs, paintings, and sketches of Stevenson, for the moment titled "Robert Louis Stevenson: The Pictorial Record."
As a young writer Stevenson stayed in Monterey a few months in the autumn of 1879. It was in Monterey that Stevenson wrote the famous essay, "Old Pacific Capital," commenting on the beauty and early history of the peninsula. Some say that his setting for the tale "Treasure Island" came from his walks along local beaches. Today, the hotel he stayed in is known as Stevenson House.
The Carmel Woman's Club boasts over 340 members who meet twice a month from October through May of each year. Their activities range from granola making, through presentations on various subjects, to fashion shows (coming May 3, 2022).
2pm-3pm, Monday, March 21, 9th Avenue and San Carlos Street, Carmel. Free to members; $10 guests. Proof of vaccination required. 624-2866, carmelwomansclubca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.