You can add the Sunset Center to the fast-growing list of venues poised to reopen. On Wednesday, the iconic Carmel concert hall announced a diverse 2021-2022 season of its own Sunset Presents offerings, with music, theater, dance, and comedy all represented in its first season back since the pandemic forced venues to close in March 2020.
The Ten Tenors from Australia will anchor the holiday schedule in December, and the uber-popular Drum Tao from Japan makes a return visit with their mesmerizing physical show of drummers, dancers, flutes, swords and wild costumery. Aoife O'Donovan, Brian Regan, Marianne Williamson, Fran Leibowitz and the Vienna Boys Choir will all appear, as will the 25th anniversary Broadway touring company of the hit show Rent.
Sunset Presents' season opens Friday, July 23 with the new two-day, two-night Carmel Dance Festival presented by Sunset Center and the PARA.MAR Dance Theater, a Chicago-based contemporary ballet company founded in 2020. The venue for the festival is not the Sunset Center stage, but Mackillie Farm on Cypress Lane in Carmel Valley.
Shows and events by other presenters will be folded into the calendar as the year progresses, including the return of the beloved Carmel Bach Festival Oct. 23-Nov. 5, after a one-year hiatus.
"We're excited about the wide range of this season's diverse programming," says Seunset Center's managing director Beth Bowman, "but we are most excited to welcome our patrons and artists back."
The full lineup and ticket information is viewable at sunsetcenter.org.
