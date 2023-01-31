Tim Jackson announced today, Jan. 31, that he will be stepping down as the artistic director of Monterey Jazz Festival. A national search to fill his big boots has already begun.
Jackson will say goodbye to MJF in February 2024, making the 66th edition of the festival—from September 22 to 24, 2023—his last when it comes to programming. He will continue as an “artistic advisor" for up to a few months before the actual departure, Jackson said in an announcement.
“I feel that this is a good time for a transition,” Jackson said. “The organization is stabilizing after the pandemic, the staff and board are strong and committed and it is time for a new perspective on the artistic side to help guide the organization for the next generation.”
A Santa Cruz native, Jackson became general manager of MJF in 1992, taking over after retiring founder Jimmy Lyons when he was in his thirties. He then became artistic director in 2011, concentrating on the festival’s program.
“2023 will mark my 33rd festival and I will have been with the organization for half of its 66 years,” he said. “It has been a great run.”
A musician himself (flute and saxophone), Jackson told the Weekly in a 2000 interview that his own exposure to jazz was gradual and evolutionary. Credited with widening the festival’s musical spectrum and expanding the educational components, Jackson returned to the artistic vision of the festival’s early days, reinstating an Artist-In-Residence and commissioning program.
"The opportunities that the kids here in the community have, if they just put themselves out a little bit, are absolutely tremendous, and certainly were not available in any way, shape or form when I was in school," Jackson said.
Projects under Jackson’s leadership include the restoration and digitization of the festival’s audio archive collection housed at Stanford University, and the establishment of Monterey Jazz Festival Records in 2007.
In the press release, Jackson says he is “grateful and blessed” to have been a part of the festival, and to have played a role in its success.
“To be able to work with the world’s greatest musicians has been the joy of a lifetime, and I appreciate your friendship which has enriched and supported my participation in this amazing musical tradition,” he wrote.
Jackson will be remembered in the community for the oversized role in identifying, supporting and spotlighting jazz talent and bringing them to Monterey County’s most prestigious stage.
Asked about jazz, Jackson told the Weekly (in the same interview from 2000): that the genre “has to hit you emotionally” before you can get seriously involved in it.
“I don't think it's the kind of music that you can just say, '’Oh yeah, that's jazz; I can do that!’ The music's too deep for that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.