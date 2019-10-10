1. B & The Hives—Henry Miller Library, Friday
The indie band that plays across genres started in the Bay Area in 2011 as Girls + Boys, and soon took on the monniker B & The Hive has been touring ever since. Joining Lee is co-songwriter and producer Josh Barrett on bass, Hannah Joy-Brooke on keys and backing vocals, Hayden Gardner on drums, and Eric Novak on lead guitar. Appearing on the same ticket is the band SIS, which played the The Lab at the Barnyard this summer, and Abe Hollow, the songwriting project of Oakland-based musician Adam Hirsch.
2. Frankenstein—MPC Theater, Friday-Sunday
Based on the 1818 novel by Mary Shelley, the play follows Professor Victor Frankenstein as he gets a little too good at playing god by successfully bring to life a monster—who, by the way, isn’t named after its creator. Unknown to Frankenstein, his creation somehow has superhuman strength that, along with its obviously undead features, freaks out the provincial townfolk who want it destroyed. But it’s OK. It’s just a play.
3. Rocky Horror Show— Paper Wing Theatre Friday-Sunday
“Michael Rennie was ill/ the day the Earth stood still/ But he told us where we stand.” So begins one of the most enduring and cherished cult musicals of all time, which Paper Wing unpacks each year in time to ride the Halloween holiday antici…pation. It’s full of dark confections like throwback 1950s and arty black fashion sense, naughty and indulgent sexual transgression, and an ensemble of outcasts and misfits. But best of all is its music.
4. History Fest—Downtown Monterey, Saturday-Sunday
There are few places on the West Coast with as rich a documented history as Monterey, which is why this weekend comes packed with opportunities to immerse yourself in local lore. There are too many reenactments, tours and exhibits to list at once but the activity is centered at Monterey Historic State Park and the surrounding adobes. Some of the highlights include Saturday’s open hours at the Ed Ricketts Lab on Cannery Row, a guided archives crawl (also on Saturday), and a History and Hops evening with local historian Tim Thomas.
5. Salinas Valley Pride Day—Toro Park, Saturday
When Salinas Valley Pride says they welcome all. They mean all. There are vendors slinging food, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. There are DJs and musical and dance performances. There's a pre-celebration hike in the Park (3-miles in an hour). And because this has always been a family-friendly event, there are also games and arts and crafts. So yes Charlie, there will be rainbows. Lots and lots of rainbows. Here's to ten more years of more of helping create a more diverse, equitable and accessible society.
6. Author Tony Albano—Carmel Valley Library, Saturday
Tony Albano was a long time server who lost his leg in a car wreck and as a result, became deeply depressed. Then he met a white, three-legged poodle who looked him in the eyes, as if to say "all is well" and his life was changed forever. Albano retells stories from his new book, A Leg to Stand On about life's winding rocky road.
7. Monterey County Pops!—Alisal Center for the Fine Arts, Saturday
The professional musicians of Monterey County Pops! and the young performers of the Alisal Center for the Fine Arts will hold a two-hour residency in which the pros will rehearse with the students, focusing on musical pieces selected from curriculum they have been studying. And then, together, they will perform a free concert, including "Tierra Mestiza," "La Bruja," "Adelita," "De Colores" and "La Bamba."
8. Improv Comedy Show—The Dalí Expo, Saturday
Monterey Comedy Improv has been fostering its art and techniques for years. The troupe shows off what they've learned at this show which is done in the style of the famous television show Whose Line is it Anyway? Audience beware, you may be pulled into a skit or two. It is improv, after all.
9. Santosha Bradley—East Village Coffee Lounge, Sunday
The inventors of bozza, a genre mixing Afro-Cuban hip-hop, jazz and funk, Bradley Davis and Santosha Nobel jive and jam as a zesty duo. Their goal as performers? To get their audience moving. Long notes held by Santosha's breathy and sensual voice contrast with her worldly, sometimes Latin, bongo beats. Bradley's custom-built nine string electric (that can be played acoustically) guitar and bass (if you can call it a guitar or bass) picks along smoothly, leading the listener through twangy, ’70s era bossa nova.
10. Michael Franti—Golden State Theatre, Monday
No need to offer the man your shoes when he walks out on-stage; Michael Franti prefers cool breezes on his toes, especially when he plays his brand of jazz, funk and reggae infused hip-hop. Franti—an Oakland native—and his band Spearhead have released ten studio albums since 1994, and their latest Stay Human, Vol. II, is an homage to their 2001 album and a reaffirmation of the message of peace, unity and standing up for the greater good of humanity.
