1. Comedian Liza Treyger—Friday, Studio 105
Some of the one-liners Treyger has put forth in shows and interviews: “It’s exhausting to be a bitch.” “Life lesson: If you take your shirt off at a White Sox game, you go to jail.” “My dream body would be Britney Spears… at her worst.”
2. Stun Gun Jones—Friday, Barmel
“We want people to get up and dance and have a fun time,” vocalist Nikki Carmichael says. “That’s what we are all about.” With four voices switching leads and blending harmonies, the group has a wide range of available music to cover.
3. Chicago The Musical—Friday-Sunday, Golden Bough Theatre
Ready to paint the town? And all that jazz? Carmel’s PacRep Theatre is heating up the stage with Chicago, the Musical, the longest-running American musical revival and the longest-running American musical in the history of Broadway.
4. Ice Skating—Friday-Sunday, Custom House Plaza
You do not have to wear a shiny sequined outfit and tights or know how to do a triple axel to feel like a star at this little pop-up ice rink. This is about bringing a little bit of the magic of winter to Monterey Bay.
5. Cinderella—Friday-Sunda, Paper Wing Theatre
The small theater company does their version using two diverse casts dubbed the Slipper Cast and the Carriage Cast. And true to the message of that diversity, there are special performances for foster youth, Spanish speakers and ASL speakers.
6. SantaCon—Friday, Downtown Monterey
First, pick out your Santa (preferred) or other holiday outfit or costume (all denominations encouraged). Then, decide on and bring an unwrapped new or gently used present for a child of any age. And last, show up in said costume with said gift.
7. Christmas on the Wharf—Friday-Sunday, Old Fisherman’s Wharf
Music, caroling, food, cider, hot chocolate, drawings, demonstrations, events for the kids, lights...Santa is good at making lists, but even he has trouble keeping up with everything that goes on during Christmas on the Wharf.
8. Holiday Story Time—Saturday, Steinbeck Center
The afternoon will feature readings of the childhood classics "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "The Night Before Christmas," as well as special giveaways, free snacks and free gift wrapping. Just about as sweet as it can get.
9. House of Mary—Saturday, Fernwood Tavern
“Goddammit we rock out hard.” That quip is on the House of Mary Facebook page and sorta lets you know this is not a gospel trio. Instead, this Sacramento band with a growing fan-base hits indie-Americana with surprising power.
10. Christmas Bike Ride—Sunday, Monterey
They arrive by 5:45pm, circling like sharks around Custom House Plaza. At 6pm (sharp) their migration starts down the recreation trail to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, through Cannery Row, continue through Old Monterey and return to their start at the plaza.
