A Christmas Tree on the Wharf

1. Christmas on the Wharf—Old Fisherman’s Wharf, Friday-Sunday

Three weekends of music, caroling, food, cider, hot chocolate, drawings, demonstrations, events for the kids, lights...Santa is good at making lists, but even he has trouble keeping up with everything that goes on during Christmas on the Wharf.

2. Christmas in the Adobes—Downtown Monterey, Friday-Saturday

For the 36th year, 23 of Monterey’s historic whitewashed clay buildings open up to visitors for a family-friendly festival—an adobe crawl if you will. By now, this crawl has become rooted locally as its own custom, an established part of the holiday spirit.

3. Winter Wonderland—Seaside City Hall, Friday

The city of Seaside knows just how to do winter. For their Winter Wonderland community event, they’ll have a tree lighting ceremony, a petting zoo, jump houses, carnival games, sled rides, snow…yes, snow.

4. Cinderella—Paper Wing Theatre, Friday-Sunday

This version of the famous fairytale about a humble stepdaughter losing her slipper, was originally meant for television. But in later and even more famous iterations, the musical was adapted for stage.

5. Miracle on 34th Street—Epiphany Lutheran and Episcopal Church, Friday-Sunday

Who knew that the spirit of the holidays all starts with a drunk Santa and the Macy's Day Parade? Well at least this tale of the holiday does. Kris Kringle steps in for said drunk parade Santa.

6. A Christmas Carol—MPC Theater, Friday-Sunday

The original grinch takes center stage, but in a much more Victorian fashion. Scrooge finally gets a taste of his own bitter medicine when he meets who was, who he is and who he could be.

7. Black Santa—Jewell Park, Saturday

A black Santa is not as far fetched (for a magical mythological being) as some people would have us believe. And besides, Santa is for all kids. At the P.G. event, kids can write a letter or draw a picture and hand it to Santa, and take pictures with him.

8. Santa’s Fly-In—Carmel Valley Community Youth Center, Saturday 

The free day includes photos with Santa (use your own camera), holiday candy for kids, face painting, bounce houses, a petting zoo, pony rides, a zip line and a real (grounded) reindeer. There’s also a raffle with a chance to win cut trees and other items.

9. TubaChristmas—Monterey Conference Center, Sunday

Back for the fifth year, about 50-60 musicians come from all over the county and the state (and beyond) to be part of this holiday concert of the low-pitched brass instrument. They’ll do songs from all kinds of repertoire, including those you can sing to.

10. Bedouine—Henry Miller Library, Sunday

Listening to her music, you would have no clue that she grew up in a home suffused with the Armenian, Arabic and Greek tunes. Instead, the sound of Bedoine evokes Caroline King, Joni Mitchell and Nick Drake.

