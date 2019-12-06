1. Christmas on the Wharf—Old Fisherman’s Wharf, Friday-Sunday
Three weekends of music, caroling, food, cider, hot chocolate, drawings, demonstrations, events for the kids, lights...Santa is good at making lists, but even he has trouble keeping up with everything that goes on during Christmas on the Wharf.
2. Cinderella—Paper Wing Theatre, Friday-Sunday
This version of the famous fairytale about a humble stepdaughter losing her slipper, was originally meant for television. But in later and even more famous iterations, the musical was adapted for stage.
3. Chicago, The Musical—Golden Bough Theatre, Friday-Sunday
Chicago, the Musical is the longest-running American musical revival and the longest-running American musical in the history of Broadway. The revival, launched in 1996, won six Tony Awards and a Grammy for the show’s album.
4. Miracle on 34th Street—Epiphany Lutheran and Episcopal Church, Friday-Sunday
Who knew that the spirit of the holidays all starts with a drunk Santa and the Macy's Day Parade? Well at least this tale of the holiday does. Kris Kringle steps in for said drunk parade Santa.
5. La Posada Magica—Alisal Center for the Fine Arts, Friday
With this two-act play written by Octavio Solis, with music by Marcos Loya, we see La Posada Magica through the eyes of a young girl as she rediscovers her faith in community—and finds her Christmas spirit too.
6. Shawn Colvin and Mary Chapin Carpenter—Golden State Theatre, Saturday
It will be a real treat to see the two women in action again – they previously toured together in 2013. “Our audiences expect the songs on our albums, but we like to think we deliver a bit of a surprise with some old favorites,” Colvin says.
7. I Cantori Concert—Carmel Mission Basilica, Saturday-Sunday
Even secular fans of holiday music can enjoy the I Cantori Di Carmel holiday concert with a full choir and the help of the Monterey County Pops brass ensemble. This annual tradition promises festive songs.
8. B and the Hive—Fernwood Tavern, Saturday
The multi-talented Brianna Lee drops her film credits and instead comes through Big Sur this weekend as lead singer and songwriter for a one-nighter with a five-piece outfit in tow.
9. Inns of Distinction Tour—Carmel, Sunday
This year's route stops at the Horizon Inn, Tradewinds, Candlelight, Carmel Country Inn, Pine Inn, Lobos Lodge and Cypress Inn. To pair with the seven hotels, seven local wineries and seven local restaurants serve wines and bites.
10. Brighten the Harbor Boat Parade—Monterey Harbor, Sunday
The annual holiday tradition in which captains add colorful lights and throw a nocturnal boat parade. The boats will float along the shore, starting at Fisherman’s Wharf and turning around after the Monterey Bay Aquarium at Hopkins Marine Station.
