1. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am—Pebble Beach, Friday-Sunday
Can Phil win again? Yeah, yeah. He could do it again. So could any of the other PGA Tour professionals. But let’s get to the important questions. Can actor Ray Romano keep up? Does Larry the Cable Guy stand a chance? How about singer Toby Keith?
2. Mini Golf Fundraiser—Monterey Conference Center, Friday-Sunday
How ’bout a little fun—18 holes of miniature golf, each designed by different businesses and organizations. You’ll probably have to read the putt correctly to sink it at the hole made by Monterey Public Library. The one from Nacho Bizness may require a chip shot.
3. She Nova—East Village Coffee Lounge, Friday
Cheers, to the weirdos and outcasts. The one-woman show known as She Nova creates pop anthems just for them. Though at first it might sound like happy go-lucky-bubble gum pop, there is always a bend in her lyrical messages.
4. Grateful Shred—Fernwood Tavern, Friday-Saturday
The rotating group of L.A. musicians doesn’t bother to copy the Grateful Dead note for note. They don’t study live albums and try to recreate them on stage. No, they just play. They wring the most out of each song.
5. Latinx LGBTQ+ Film Festival—Alisal Center for the Fine Arts, Saturday-Sunday
The subjects in these films want to be themselves, to grow old with someone, to be accepted. That is not radical or strange, that is pretty near universal. There’s nothing “other” about humans wanting to fulfill their potential in the one lifetime we have.
6. The Skills to Pay the Bills—Somos Gallery, Saturday
The series is meant to challenge new and veteran hip-hop artists to grow their abilities, upping the ante on the Schoolyard Antics. All of the artists have different styles but share the same foundation of old-school indie hip-hop, where lyricism matters.
7. Emmy Blotnick—Sunset Center, Saturday
Emmy Blotnick cut her comedy teeth as an Emmy Award-nominated writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and as head writer for The President Show, which would/could/should be good enough for most anyone looking for laughs.
8. Together With Love Run/Walk—Lovers Point, Sunday
Support the Monterey County Rape Crisis Center through its annual Together With Love Run/Walk. It’s a worthy cause: The staff and volunteers offer advocacy, support and healing. It’s a heavy subject but the day is meant to bring hope and a lot of fun.
9. Matilda the Musical—Golden Bough Theatre, Sunday
Bookish, smart beyond her years and yearning to belong, when Roald Dahl created the character of Matilda , he created a girl hero for everyone who’s ever felt a little out-of-place. The play follows Matilda’s strange upbringing.
10. Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles—Sunset Center, Sunday
As six-time, Grammy-nominated vocalist Nnenna Freelon says, “This show gives me personally a chance to say thank you to an icon, someone who has opened a door and made it possible for all of us to walk through. He’s…the quintessential American voice.”
