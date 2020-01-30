1. North American Indian photographic plates—Curtis Gallery, Friday
Edward S. Curtis did portraits and candid shots from 82 tribes, hunting, riding, sitting, performing rituals and rites. Native Americans called him “shadow catcher.” And that’s apt to describe the process of his photography.
2. Lex Land and Bronwyn Koryn—Puma Road, Friday
Singer-Songwriter Lex Land credits Chet Baker and Anita O’Day as musical inspirations but calls Judy Garland her “patron saint.” “I think that the art form of a simple song is a timeless and precious gift,” says Land.
3. Country Songwriter Series—Folktale Winery, Friday
Chris DeStefano and Jon Nite have written hits for everyone from Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Rascal Flatts (DeStefano) to Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, (Nite). They will be appearing at a rare gig to tell the stories behind the tunes.
4. Jake Tittle, Mini Trees and Leche Malo—Pearl Hour, Friday
Dream pop, alternative pop—hell, call it bandcamp.com-brand alt-rock—it's an exciting time when Jake Tittle and Mini Trees decided to stop by little old Monterey on their way to the big concrete jungles of L.A and the foggy banks of SF.
5. Rose Merrill—East Village Coffee Lounge, Friday
Merrill considers herself a "country girl with grit." So she left the city and settled in Carmel Valley, where she’s writing, recording and venturing out locally to perform on the stage and connect with the audience she loves.
6. Hannah Connolly—The Beerded Bean, Friday
A girl and her guitar, with a voice reminiscent of Shawn Colvin with a little Judy Collins mixed in, on a winter's night in Salinas. It sounds warm, because it is. This Salinas show is part of a short tour Connolly is doing around the state.
7. Forrest Day—Fernwood Tavern, Friday-Saturday
Their albums are an eclectic field of sound infused with equally witty and inspired lyrics; saying their live performances are high-energy seems like an understatement. They are an aurally indulgent band.
8. Winter Concert—Hidden Valley Music, Saturday
The multi-part concert features a small but impressive force of musicians and artists from around the world. Erin Carey of the Radical Movement Factory performs aerial gymnastics to the world class tunes.
9. Horszowski Trio—Sunset Center, Saturday
The players will offer an ambitious program contrasting the traditional style heard in Schumann's Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor with modern works, including the effusive and suspenseful Suite for 2 Violins, Cello and Piano the latter played only with the left hand.
10. Super Bowl Party—Knuckles Sports Bar, Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers haven't won a Super Bowl in a whopping 25 years, but they have another shot at the big victory on Superbowl Sunday, Feb. 2. That's worth a celebration. And celebrate we will.
