Despite an earlier decision not to stream the 2023 California Roots Music & Art Festival, organizers gave in and changed their mind. Longtime organizer Dan Sheehan made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, May 23, two days before the festival began.
"We got a lot of messages and a lot of people were saying how much livestreaming meant to them and how much it is part of their Memorial Day tradition," Sheehan said. "We have come to the decision to bring livestreaming back."
Sheehan said his team is working around the clock to give people the best livestreaming experience. "Even though they are not on the site, they are with us," he said about the live streaming community around the world.
You can live stream all four days of Cali Roots (Thursday, May 26-Sunday, May 28) on their website and on YouTube.
