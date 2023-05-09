Lee Herrick has visited countless California libraries in recent months. The title of California’s Poet Laureate (Herrick was appointed in November 2022) comes with the job of poetry readings and other meetings with poetry lovers. But even this library connoisseur couldn’t resist complementing the beauty and the atmosphere of the Pacific Grove Public Library—spacious, warm, looking out toward the Pacific. A group of about 25 readers gathered there on the afternoon of Friday, May 5 to thank Herrick for coming, listen to him recite poetry and ask questions.
Since love for California and contemporary American life is one of the big themes for Herrick, one is tempted to speculate if Herrick would have become a poet if he wasn’t adopted by American parents when he was 10 months old. Would he have become a great Korean poet instead? It’s hard to imagine that when he goes through American rhythms, cadences and food. The below lines come from the poem “My California”:
Here, in my California, everywhere is Chinatown,
everywhere is K-Town, everywhere is Armeniatown,
everywhere a Little Italy. Less confederacy.
No internment in the Valley.
Better history texts for the juniors.
In my California, free sounds and free touch.
Free questions, free answers.
Free songs from parents and poets, those hopeful bodies of light.
But there’s another side and another major theme in this poetry—an adoption, endless love letters for unknown parents, and reflection on his relation to the people that chose to be his parents. “This poem is probably a love song for my birth mother,” he says about one of his poems titled “How Music Stays in the Body.” Some of the final lines go:
You should hear how loudly I sing now
I’ve become a battle of wild dreams
And coping mechanism
I can breathe now through any fire.
The audience loved the reading so much—both lighthearted, life-praising California poems and very serious content—that when Herrick announced he was about to read his last poem, a person in the first row offered a firm, indignant “No!” (to his and to everyone else’s amusement). But thanks to this courageous citizen, the public was treated to a little poetry encore.
The atmosphere in the room was wonderful, and Herrick was kind enough not only to share his biography (adoption with no medical records), but also discuss his hearing condition that, in his opinion, informs his poetry. Hearing is the most acute sense to him, Herrick says, and he can hear things others can’t.
A wonderful and humorous entertainer, Herrick also shared his views on libraries and the importance of librarians. “When the world goes down, I think that three types of people will survive,” he announced. “Farmers, poets and librarians.”
Lee Herrick has published three volumes of poetry. He served as Fresno Poet Laureate from 2015-17. He teaches at Fresno City College and in the MFA program at Sierra Nevada University.
