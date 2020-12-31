We all know that 2020 has been an incredibly difficult year—we need not belabor that point. And neither the Covid-19 pandemic nor the deep inequalities it has exposed will go away the moment the clock strikes midnight. Finding a worthwhile “new normal” is going to take work and careful effort well into 2021 and beyond. But if you’re reading this, you’ve made it this far. And that alone is worth celebrating.
For this unusual New Year’s Eve, wherever it may find you, we rounded up a selection of cocktail recipes for saying goodbye to 2020. Here’s a selection of what the Weekly staff will be filling our glasses with as we toast to a new, and hopefully brighter, trip around the sun.
Coquito, by Linda Maceira
- 1 can (12 oz.) evaporated milk
- 1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk
- 1 can (15 oz.) cream of coconut
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp nutmeg
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 1/2 cups white rum (I use Bacardi); for a non-alcoholic alternative, use rum extract
- cinnamon sticks for garnish
Throw all ingredients into a blender and blend on high for a minute or so, then refrigerate for at least an hour. You may need a shake or stir when you're ready to drink as the coconut fat can sometimes separate a bit and float to the top. It can be kept in the fridge for quite a while since there's no egg in it.
The Rubin-esque, by Sara Rubin*
(*Editor’s note: I did not name this drink after myself, blame the other people I used to make this drink for in the Before Times.)
- Two shots of bourbon
- A splash of bitters
- About 1 tsp. elderberry syrup, for flavor and color (this drink is purple!) and immune-boosting benefit (especially relevant these days)
- Soda water, choose a sweetened citrus option if you prefer a sweeter drink (I use San Pellegrino Limonata)
Stir and serve over 2-3 ice cubes, with a mandatory cherry.
The Dream Berry, by Mary Duan
- Red Berry Ciroc Vodka
- Monin strawberry puree
- Lemon
- Simple syrup
Serve in a martini glass, sugar the rim and add an umbrella speared with a Fabbri brand preserved strawberry and pretend it's not 2020. Yes it's sweet but it's also delicious and you can adjust to add more vodka and lemon, less simple.
The In-Season Blood Orange Margarita, by Pam Marino
- 2 ounces silver/blanco tequila
- 2 ounces fresh blood orange juice (about 1 large)
- 1 ounce fresh lime juice (about 1 lime)
- 1 tsp. light agave nectar or simple syrup, or to taste
I do a salt rim, but an alternative is salt and brown sugar: 2 tsp. kosher salt, 1 tsp. brown sugar, and lime wedges. You can multiply this by the number of people and mix it in a pitcher (when we’re back to sharing). It’s very pretty in a glass pitcher with orange slices.
Strawberry Margarita, by Celia Jiménez
- 2/3 cup frozen strawberries
- Juice of half a lemon
- 1/2 cup of orange juice (or cold water will do)
- 1 shot of tequila
Blend and enjoy.
Simple Mezcal Negroni, by Tajha Chappellet-Lanier
- 1 part Mezcal (Del Maguey has options at nearly every price point)
- 1 part Campari
- 1 part dry vermouth
Mix together and serve over a large ice cube, garnished with a bit of orange peel.
