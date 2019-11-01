CSU Monterey Bay is beginning to look more like a college campus and less like a former military base, thanks in large part to the new College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences building, which opened this semester. A ribbon-cutting on Oct. 11 marked the official grand opening for the building and for the Visual & Public Art Department’s gallery, a bright and modern space immediately inside the front door.
The building features a mural commissioned by the college and created by CSUMB professor emerita Johanna Poethig, flanking the bright and window-lined entryway. CSUMB officials also created this time-lapse video showing the project under construction:
The College of Arts, Humanities and Sciences is host to about one-third of CSUMB's students, and to 60 percent of general education classes, says Lisette Miles, director of development for the college. "This building is go to be used by almost every student on campus."
The new VPA gallery just inside the front door is hosting its first exhibit—reviewed in the Oct. 31 issue of the Weekly—through Dec. 13.
The exhibit, titled "Quintessence," features photographs by Roxana "Rocky" Keland, who was part of VPA’s first class 25 years ago. Keland died in March after a battle with breast cancer. The photographs are available for $1,500 donations that support the Roxana E. Keland Endowed Memorial Scholarship, which will go to support student artists—and enable more exhibits featuring student work.
Angelica Muro, chair of the Visual & Public Art Department, expects both CSUMB students and guest artists to be featured in exhibits going forward.
