The Carmel Public Library Foundation celebrated its present and future good karma with their annual fundraiser, having massive bestselling author Tara Westover of the 2018 memoir Educated as their guest. For that occasion, the meeting—preceded by a wine party in the courtyard—took place at the Sunset Center proper, not inside Carpenter Hall where most CPLF’s evenings with authors take place. She was introduced by CPLF President Lettie Bennett and interviewed by Alexis Madrigal (formerly of The Atlantic; now the host of the KQED Forum).
Westover was sharp and open and easy to connect. She spoke a bit about her unprecedented story that her memoir describes. Raised by an anti-government, anti-Western medicine father in rural Idaho, she was first exposed to formal education at the age 17. Until then, she was homeschooled and surrounded by a version of Mormonism that she described as extreme. “Everything my father does is extreme,” she said on the stage in Sunset, at the same time admitting that her father is a very smart person, and that Mormonism per se was not the problem.
The problem was, as Westover tried to explain during the interview, the closed family system where only one version of the world and the truth was allowed—her father’s. Westover is one of seven siblings, of which two more ended up having PhDs (another curiosity). Westover has a PhD in history and wrote her memoir from the perspective of many years in the academia world, after she discovered the whole new world of healthy relationships.
She is working on another book, too, she said. It will be an exploration of what to do with baggage like hers, how to move forward in the world.
The room was full and enchanted with the sheer intelligence and fearlessness of a person who faced her father and mother (her mother wrote a “response” memoir Educating) in order to stick to her truth. Even after two years of touring and being asked intimate questions over and over again, Westover seemed vulnerable, open, brilliant and unscathed.
The event was a wonderful addition to the fundraiser, showing The Carmel Public Library Foundation’ ambitions and capability. The library was recently designated as one of America's Star Libraries, a nationwide award given to only 12 libraries in the United States. Board members present at the party before the event praised the library and the work of the foundation and mentions future significant library “expansions.”
Visit carmelpubliclibraryfoundation.org for more information.
